Cuisinart Printed 3-Knife Set for $8

That's $22 off and the best price we could find. It's also the lowest price we could find for any Cuisinart set of three knives. Outside of other Macy's offers, none under $20 have the big chef's knife. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Cactus color
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $25.
- Color coded to reduce risk of cross contamination
- High-quality stainless steel blades
- Nonstick coatings
- Blade covers included for each knife
Apply coupon code "8CF5TSPR" for a savings of $22, which is $6 under our November mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mosfiata Home via Amazon.
- includes finger guard and sharpener
- made of German stainless steel
- solid Micarta handle
- Model: CK0406
Find savings on over 400 items, including cookware, dinnerware, flatware, and kitchen accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping is free on $89+, otherwise it adds a $7.95 fee.
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Starter Cookware 5-Piece Set for $89.97 ($160 off).
Apply coupon code "QLUK7OMX" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lader via Amazon.
- grit 400/1000/3000/8000 waterstones
- bamboo base
- angle guide
- flattening stone
- polishing compound
- leather honing strap
- leather razor strap
Apply coupon code "35Knife7Pc" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black 7-Piece Set.
- Sold by Lux Decor Deals via Amazon.
- 100% stainless steel
- chef knife
- carving knife
- cheese knife
- bread knife
- utility knife
- paring knife
- pizza knife
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Save on more than 700 jerseys, caps, T-shirts, and more from brands including Nike and adidas. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Nike Men's Legend Velocity Training T-Shirt for $18 ($17 off).
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick
- pre-seasoned
- Model: CCW-800
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
It's $3 below our mention from January and the best price we could find today by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 14.5" x 14.5" x 15"
- 150 square inch chrome plated cooking rack
- dual vent system
- Model: CCG190RB
That's a $16 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- fully automatic frozen yogurt, sorbet, and ice cream maker
- large ingredient spout
- Model: ICE-30BCP1
Sign In or Register