Cuisinart Printed 3-Knife Set for $8
Ends Today
Macy's · 13 mins ago
Cuisinart Printed 3-Knife Set
$8.49 $30
free shipping w/ $25

That's $22 off and the best price we could find. It's also the lowest price we could find for any Cuisinart set of three knives. Outside of other Macy's offers, none under $20 have the big chef's knife. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available in Cactus color
  • Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $25.
  • Color coded to reduce risk of cross contamination
  • High-quality stainless steel blades
  • Nonstick coatings
  • Blade covers included for each knife
  • Code "SUMMER"
  • Expires in 8 hr
    Published 13 min ago
