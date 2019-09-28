New
Daily Steals · 44 mins ago
Cuisinart Prep Express Slicer, Shredder, and Spiralizer
$48
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "DSCUSNRT" to get this price.
Features
  • available in White
  • produces 8 different cuts of food
  • five 40-oz. work cups
↑ less
Buy from Daily Steals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DSCUSNRT"
  • Expires 9/28/2019
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Small Appliances Daily Steals Cuisinart
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register