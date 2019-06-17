New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold Skillet
$40 $135
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold Skillet Set for $49.99. Coupon code "DAD" drops that to $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $95 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was briefly $5 less in last week. Deal ends June 16. Buy Now
Features
  • compatible with gas, electric, glass, and halogen cooktops
  • oven safe to 400°
  • Code "DAD"
  • Expires 6/17/2019
