New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$40 $135
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold Skillet Set for $49.99. Coupon code "DAD" drops that to $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $95 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was briefly $5 less in last week. Deal ends June 16. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with gas, electric, glass, and halogen cooktops
- oven safe to 400°
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Cuisinart Melting Dome
$10
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Melting Dome for $10.39 Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- Stainless steel
- Dishwasher-safe
Walmart · 14 hrs ago
Cuisinart Chef's Classic 5-Piece Grill Set
$15 $58
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Chef's Classic 5-Piece Grill Set for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $15.) Buy Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Cuisinart Advantage 10-Piece Ceramic Cutlery Set
$14 $35
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Advantage 10-Piece Ceramic Cutlery Set for $13.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $21 off and tied with our April mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8" chef's knife w/sheath
- 8" slicing knife w/sheath
- 7" Santoku knife w/sheath
- 5" serrated utility knife w/sheath
- 3.5" paring knife w/sheath
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart Set of 3 Fine Mesh Stainless Steel Strainers
$10 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Cuisinart Set of 3 Fine Mesh Stainless Steel Strainers for $10.39 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $3 less than the best shipped price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- Strainers come in 3-1/8", 5-1/2" and 7-7/8" sizes
Macy's · 6 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Chef Buddy Microwave Egg Maker
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by a buck
Amazon offers the Chef Buddy Microwave Egg Maker for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck. It cooks up to two eggs in under a minute.
Sam's Club · 8 hrs ago
Zulu 32-oz. Water Bottle 2-Pack
2 for $12
free shipping
Sam's Club offers its members the Zulu 32-oz. Studio Tritan Water Bottle 2-Pack in several color combinations (Gray/Green) for $11.98 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $1.20 surcharge.) That's $3 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- wide mouth opening
- locking flip lid
Target · 1 wk ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center
$197
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $30
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart · 4 days ago
Cuisinart Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker
$66 $100
free shipping
Walmart offers the Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker in Brushed Stainless Steel for $65.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- double-insulated freezer bowl
- fully automatic motor
- most parts are dishwasher safe
- Model: ICE-30BC
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart Advantage Ceramica XT Non-Stick 11-Piece Cookware Set
$75 $167
free shipping
Amazon offers the Cuisinart Advantage Ceramica XT Non-Stick 11-Piece Cookware Set in Black for $74.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- 1.5-quart saucepan w/ cover
- 2.5 quart saucepan w/ cover
- 6-quart stockpot w/ cover
- 3-quart saute pan w/ cover
- 8" skillet
- 10" skillet
- steamer insert
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Cuisinart 15-Piece Hollow Handle Cutlery Block Set
$41 $99
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 15-Piece Hollow Handle Cutlery Block Set for $40.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5.5" serrated utility knife
- 8" slicing & chef's knives
- 3.5" bird's beak and regular paring knives
- 6 steak knives
- shears & sharpening steel
Sign In or Register