Today only, Macy's offers the Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold Skillet Set for $49.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY" drops that to $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $95 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we briefly saw it shipped for $2 less last week.) Buy Now
- compatible with gas, electric, glass, and halogen cooktops
- oven safe to 400°
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Advantage 10-Piece Ceramic Cutlery Set for $13.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $21 off and tied with our April mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 8" chef's knife w/sheath
- 8" slicing knife w/sheath
- 7" Santoku knife w/sheath
- 5" serrated utility knife w/sheath
- 3.5" paring knife w/sheath
Walmart offers the Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker in Brushed Stainless Steel for $65.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: The price is now $64.30. Buy Now
- double-insulated freezer bowl
- fully automatic motor
- most parts are dishwasher safe
- Model: ICE-30BC
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Round Classic Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $22.90. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- 5-setting browning control
- regulating thermostat
- non-stick baking plates
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Alfrescamore Pizza Stone for $16.92. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Amazon has it for the same with free Prime shipping.
- 13" diameter, 0.75" thick stone
- Cordierite stone composition
- Can be used on any grill
- Model: CPS-013
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the refurbished Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for an in-cart price of $26.39 with free shipping. That's $23 under our mention last July for a new one and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's also at least $33 under what you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is provided by VIPOutlet.
- 10 program settings
- 6 cooking modes
- Model: IP-LUX60
Amazon offers the Mozaik Premium Plastic Mini 96-Piece Appetizer and Dessert Tasting Set for $8.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 32 mini tasting plates, 16 mini tasting bowls, 32 mini tasting forks, and 16 mini tasting spoons
Amazon offers the Host Freeze 2-Piece Whiskey Glass Set for $9.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although most major retailers charge $28 or more.
Update: The price has dropped to $4.80. Buy Now
- Target matches this price with store pickup.
- freeze for at least 2 hours to keep drink between 43 and 53 degrees
- insulated silicone band for comfortable handling
- BPA-free
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey for $54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and tied with last week's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from L to XXL
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $174 with free shipping. That's $19 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $50.
Update: The price has fallen to $175. Buy Now
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
