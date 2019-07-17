Ending today, Macy's offers the Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold Skillet Set for $49.99. Coupon code "SHOPIT" drops that to $37.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago (although that required in-store pickup), $98 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- compatible with gas, electric, glass, and halogen cooktops
- oven safe to 400°
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Advantage 10-Piece Ceramic Cutlery Set for $13.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $21 off and tied with our April mention as the lowest price we could find.
- 8" chef's knife w/sheath
- 8" slicing knife w/sheath
- 7" Santoku knife w/sheath
- 5" serrated utility knife w/sheath
- 3.5" paring knife w/sheath
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 8.5" Stainless Steel Melting Dome for $10.39. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by a buck.
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Quick-Prep Hand Blender for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. (For further comparison, it was a buck less last October.) Rebate expires July 14.
- features a multi-use blade that mixes, chops, and whips
- 2 speeds
- Model: CSB-33
Walmart offers the Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker in Brushed Stainless Steel for $65.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: The price is now $64.30.
Update: The price is now $64.30. Buy Now
- double-insulated freezer bowl
- fully automatic motor
- most parts are dishwasher safe
- Model: ICE-30BC
Amazon offers the Stone & Beam 16" Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Forks for $18.16 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $70 off and the lowest price we could find.
- tri-ply stainless steel
- two forks
- pan measures 16" x 13" x 3.125"
Amazon continues to offer the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Cutlery Organizer in Gray for $9.99. Clip the $2.50 off coupon to cut the price to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and about $6 under what most stores are charging.
- Macy’s currently offers the same deal via coupon code “JULY” with in-store pickup.
- measures 15.5" x 4.5" x 2.25"
- individual stacked compartments with cutlery icons
- non-slip feet on base
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon takes up to 30% off select Amazon-brand everyday essentials. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Discounted items include vitamins and supplements, cleaning supplies, personal care items, and groceries.
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discouted prices.
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size.
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.)
Today only, Macy's offers the Van Heusen Men's Flex Slim-Fit Suit in several colors (Black pictured) for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from five days ago, $315 off, and the best price we could find.
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 42 to 50
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $174 with free shipping. That's $19 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $50.
Update: The price has fallen to $175.
Update: The price has fallen to $175. Buy Now
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Round Classic Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $22.90. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5.
- 5-setting browning control
- regulating thermostat
- non-stick baking plates
Macy's offers the Cuisinart 3-Speed Hand Mixer in White for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our expired mention of a shipped unit from two days ago and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Rebate expires July 14.
- 220-watts
- beater eject button
- Model: CHM-3
