New
Macy's · 58 mins ago
$37 $135
free shipping
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold Skillet Set for $49.99. Coupon code "JULY" drops that to $37.49. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from a month ago (which required pickup), $98 off list, and the lowest shipped price we've seen. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
- compatible with gas, electric, glass, and halogen cooktops
- oven safe to 400°
Expires 7/10/2019
Published 58 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Ends Today
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
$143 $350
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Cuisinart Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven in Silver for $179. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $143.20. With free shipping, that's $17 under our April mention (which included $30 in Kohl's Cash) and the second best outright price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find today by $37.) Buy Now
Features
- 1,800-watts
- 0.6-cubic foot interior
- seven functions
- 60-minute timer
- Model: TOA-60
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart Advantage 10-Piece Ceramic Cutlery Set
$14 $35
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Advantage 10-Piece Ceramic Cutlery Set for $13.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $21 off and tied with our April mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8" chef's knife w/sheath
- 8" slicing knife w/sheath
- 7" Santoku knife w/sheath
- 5" serrated utility knife w/sheath
- 3.5" paring knife w/sheath
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Cuisinart 9" Stainless Steel Melting Dome
$10
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 8.5" Stainless Steel Melting Dome for $10.39. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Macy's · 8 hrs ago
Cuisinart 3-Speed Hand Mixer
$10 after rebate $38
free shipping
Macy's offers the Cuisinart 3-Speed Hand Mixer in Red or White for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- 220-watts
- beater eject button
- Model: CHM-3
ProozyFit · 4 hrs ago
Yeti Coolers and Accessories at ProozyFit:
15% off
free shipping
ProozyFit takes 15% off a selection of Yeti coolers, tumblers, and accessories via coupon code "DN15". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
New
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
T-Fal 3-Piece Fry Pan Set
$10 $45
free shipping
Macy's offers the T-Fal 3-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set in Black for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our December mention and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a similar set today.) Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- includes 8", 10.5", and 12" pans
- dishwasher-safe
- oven-safe to 350°F
New
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
T-Fal Culinaire 5-Quart Nonstick Aluminum Jumbo Cooker
$10 $60
free shipping
Macy's offers the T-Fal Culinaire 5-Quart Nonstick Aluminum Jumbo Cooker in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to drop that to $9.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've ever seen. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- oven-safe to 350°F
- aluminum base
- dishwasher-safe
Target · 1 mo ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
New
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo
$6 $40
free shipping
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo in several colors ( Fire pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from five days ago (which also required pickup), $34 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this polo. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to 3XL
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Alfani Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack
$10 $34
free shipping
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in Boldberry/Teal for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XL
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Sale:
No-Minimum Free Shipping
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. That's the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Tips
- You can also take an extra 10% to 25% off select items via coupon code "JULY" or $10 off orders of $25 or more via "JULY25". (Black Friday in July sale items are excluded.)
Macy's · 11 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket
$54 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (Asphalt Grey / Zinnia Orange pictured) for $54 with free shipping. Taking into account that shipping usually adds $10.95, that's a savings of $20 altogether. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes S to XXL
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center
$197
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $30
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart · 3 days ago
Cuisinart Deluxe 4-Burner Gas Grill
$258 $294
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Deluxe 4-Burner Gas Grill for $258 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Total cooking area of 606 sq. in.
- Four ceramic burners
- 42,000 BTUs
- Stainless steel warming rack
- 12,000 BTU side burner
Walmart · 3 days ago
Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center
$175 $228
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $178 with free shipping. That's $19 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $50.
Update: The price has fallen to $175. Buy Now
Features
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart · 5 days ago
Cuisinart Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker
$64 $100
free shipping
Walmart offers the Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker in Brushed Stainless Steel for $65.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: The price is now $64.30. Buy Now
Features
- double-insulated freezer bowl
- fully automatic motor
- most parts are dishwasher safe
- Model: ICE-30BC
