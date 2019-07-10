New
Macy's · 58 mins ago
Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold Skillet Set
$37 $135
free shipping
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold Skillet Set for $49.99. Coupon code "JULY" drops that to $37.49. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from a month ago (which required pickup), $98 off list, and the lowest shipped price we've seen. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
  • compatible with gas, electric, glass, and halogen cooktops
  • oven safe to 400°
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/10/2019
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Cuisinart
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register