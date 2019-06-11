New
Macy's · 55 mins ago
$35 $135
pickup
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold Skillet Set for $49.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" drops that to $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our mention from four days ago, $100 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Expires 6/11/2019
Walmart · 6 days ago
Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker
$69
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker for $68.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4 (outside of the mention below), although most stores charge at least $90. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon has it for the same with free shipping.
Features
- Makes 1.5 quarts in 20 to 30 minutes
- 3 condiment containers
- Fully automatic
- Model: ICE-45
Walmart · 5 days ago
Cuisinart Melting Dome
$10
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Melting Dome for $10.39 Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- Stainless steel
- Dishwasher-safe
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Cuisinart Chef's Classic 5-Piece Grill Set
$20 $58
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Chef's Classic 5-Piece Grill Set for $20. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- carving fork
- butcher knife
- multi-purpose shears
- tri-tip spatula
- tri-tip tongs
Macy's · 3 days ago
Cuisinart Advantage 10-Piece Ceramic Cutlery Set
$14 $35
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Advantage 10-Piece Ceramic Cutlery Set for $13.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $21 off and tied with our April mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8" chef's knife w/sheath
- 8" slicing knife w/sheath
- 7" Santoku knife w/sheath
- 5" serrated utility knife w/sheath
- 3.5" paring knife w/sheath
Sam's Club · 1 mo ago
Zulu 32-oz. Water Bottle 2-Pack
from $15
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $9
Sam's Club offers its members the Zulu 32-oz. Studio Tritan Water Bottle 2-Pack in several color combinations (Gray/Green) for $14.98 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $1.50 surcharge.) That's the lowest price we could find by $9. (For further comparison, we saw a similar 2-pack for a buck less a year ago.) They feature a wide mouth opening and locking flip lid.
Amazon · 1 day ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
free shipping
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-peice hostess set
Home & Cook · 2 days ago
All-Clad Open-Box Cookware Sale
Up to 71% off + 10% off
free shipping
Home & Cook continues to take up to 71% off a selection of open-box All-Clad cookware. Plus, cut an extra 10% off and bag free shipping via coupon code "PACK10". (Shipping usually adds a flat $5.95.) Shop Now Shop Now
Tips
- These items are new but will have damaged packaging. See product pages for warranty info.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Chef Buddy Microwave Egg Maker
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by a buck
Amazon offers the Chef Buddy Microwave Egg Maker for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck. It cooks up to two eggs in under a minute.
Macy's · 3 days ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
- Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99 (low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Macy's · 4 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit in Brown for $81.96 with free shipping. That's $568 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Available in select regular and long sizes from 38 only.
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center
$197
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $30
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Amazon · 6 days ago
Cuisinart S'more to Love S'mores Make
$12 $20
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Cuisinart S'more to Love S'mores Maker for 12.11 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same via in-store pickup.). That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Features
- can be used in stove or toaster oven or on grill
- makes 6 s'mores at a time
- measures 12" x 3.6" x 9.25"
- Model: STL-611
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart Set of 3 Fine Mesh Stainless Steel Strainers
$10 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Cuisinart Set of 3 Fine Mesh Stainless Steel Strainers for $10.39 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $3 less than the best shipped price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- Strainers come in 3-1/8", 5-1/2" and 7-7/8" sizes
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart Advantage Ceramica XT Non-Stick 11-Piece Cookware Set
$75 $167
free shipping
Amazon offers the Cuisinart Advantage Ceramica XT Non-Stick 11-Piece Cookware Set in Black for $74.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- 1.5-quart saucepan w/ cover
- 2.5 quart saucepan w/ cover
- 6-quart stockpot w/ cover
- 3-quart saute pan w/ cover
- 8" skillet
- 10" skillet
- steamer insert
