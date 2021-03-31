New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold 12pc Stainless Steel Cookware Set w/ 3pc Nonstick Bakeware Set
$150 $420
free shipping

Apply coupon code "VIP" to take $270 off list and get the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it for $130 in November, but that did not include the bakeware set, an $85 value.) Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • encapsulated aluminum base
  • 1-qt. open-pour saucier
  • 2-qt. and 3-qt. saucepans w/ lids
  • 4-qt. saute pan w/ lid
  • 6-qt. stockpot w/ lid
  • 8" and 10" skillet
  • steamer insert
  • nonstick bakeware set includes: 17" cookie sheet, 15" baking sheet, 9" loaf pan
  • Code "VIP"
  • Expires 4/5/2021
