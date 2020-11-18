It's $205 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- encapsulated aluminum base
- 1-qt. open-pour saucier
- 2-qt. and 3-qt. saucepans with lids
- 4-qt. saute pan with lid
- 6-qt. stockpot with lid
- 8" and 10" skillet
- steamer insert
Expires 11/29/2020
It's the best price we could find by $5, although most stores charge at least $159. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Silver.
- 1.5- and 2.5-qt covered saucepans
- 3-qt covered saute pan
- 8-qt covered stockpot
- 8" and 10" skillets
- steamer insert
- Model: 77-11G
- UPC: 759455233036, 732235246198, 847005048503, 759455227080, 702916048502, 732235301866, 798753223707, 086279040572, 694022900297, 647336910032, 759455245824, 757104167800
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping (in-store pickup may also be available).
- pre-seasoned w/ natural oils
- can be used on gas, electric stove, & induction
- extended stainless steel handle & helper handle
Macy's brand pots and pans are between $15 and $25, accessories start at $6, Cuisinart items start at $24, Le Creuset starts at $75. Shop Now at Macy's
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 will apply.
- Pictured is the T-Fal 3-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $14.99 ($45 off).
Save on a selection of what is widely accepted as the best cookware on the planet. Prices start at just $20. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling 1.7-Quart Tea Kettle for $74.95 (most charge $100)
We're all finding ourselves in the kitchen more these days, and with prices starting at $20, it's a great time to upgrade your cookware. Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Apply code "FALL" on orders over $200 to get a free set of Heritage Petite Pie Dishes.
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's $23 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors.
- Search "6593598" for camo print.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
Save on 400 furniture lighting and lamps with prices starting at $39. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Safavieh Perri Table Lamps for $119 (low by $32).
Save on over 500 men's and women's watches from brands like Michael Kors, Coach, Citizen, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Bulova Men's Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch for $144 (51% off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Use coupon code "SAVE15" and save $16 (including the Kohl's Cash) over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash is redeemable November 20 through 25.
- Have a Kohl's card? Bag the breadmaker for $88 with coupon code "GOSHOP20". (The $10 Kohl's Cash will still apply.)
- 12 preprogrammed menu options
- bake up to a 2-lb. loaf
- 3 crust shades
- LCD display
- Model: CBK110P1
Most stores charge at least $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- fully automatic frozen yogurt, sorbet, and ice cream maker
- large ingredient spout
- Model: ICE-30BCP1
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash and coupon code "SAVE15", that's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash is redeemable November 20 through 25.
- adjustable temperature up to 450°
- auto shut-off and micro switch
- 6 cooking functions
- nonstick interior
- 60-minute timer
- Model: TOA-28
- UPC: 663701818475
All the other major stores charge $160 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual-zone temperature control
- six cooking options
- removable, reversible and nonstick grill/griddle plates
- adjustable top cover with 6 presets
- Model: GR-150P1
