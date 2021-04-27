New
Macy's · 45 mins ago
Cuisinart Mini Oven Mitts
$2.96 $17
pickup

Save around $2 when compared to similar oven mitts elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • In several colors (Drizzle pictured).
  • Opt for pickup to save $11 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $25.
Features
  • each mitt measures approximately 5.5" L x 1" W x 7" H
  • made of cotton
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Cuisinart
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register