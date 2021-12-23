Save $5 with coupon code "GIFT", and make this the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Macy's
- holds up to 2 bottles of wine
- measures 3.5" x 8" x 12.5"
- waterproof, wipe-clean liner
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-setting temperature control
- includes a set of 4-slice Belgian waffle plates, a 4-slot pancake plate, and tongs
- dishwasher-safe parts
- Model: WAF-300P1
- UPC: 086279058836, 086279169358
This is $28 less than a new one today and $8 under our October mention for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- slide-out crumb tray
- 5 toasting settings
- 7 shade settings
- 1,800 watts
- Model: CPT-640
- UPC: 086279175656
That's the best price we could find by $33.
Update: It's now $74.95. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lifestyle by Focus via Amazon.
- Available at this price in Black.
- silicone handles
- tempered glass covers
- oven safe up to 350°
- titanium reinforced ceramic nonstick interior
- Model: 54C-11BK
- UPC: 086279135087
It's $25 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup or pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, the $10.95 fee will apply.
- 5" serrated utility knife with blade guard
- 3.5" paring knife with blade guard
- 7" Santoku knife with blade guard
- 8" slicing knife with blade guard
- 8" chef's knife with blade guard
- stainless steel/ceramic blades
- dishwasher safe
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Shop discounts on cutlery, cocktail sets, pans, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- A set of 6 is also available for $14.43.
- Sold by YH-Goods via Amazon.
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. You'd pay twice it elsewhere and it's the best price it's been. Buy Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "GIFT" to take an extra 15% to 20% off apparel, home items, bed and bath, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $20.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Take an additional 15% to 20% off sale and clearance items by applying coupon code "GIFT" at checkout. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping is free with orders over $25, get same-day delivery on select items for $5 via DoorDash, or opt for pickup on available items.
It's $66 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in several colors (Micro Leopard Khaki Combo pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more and bag free shipping.
- viscose
- machine-washable
- about 33" long
There are 28 to choose from. Shop Now at Macy's
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
Clip the on-page coupon code to get the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver at this price.
- charcoal water filter
- removable 40-oz. reservoir
- compatible w/ any brand of single cup pod
- Model: SS-15P1
Sign In or Register