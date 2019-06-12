New
JCPenney · 16 mins ago
$21 $50
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Cutlery / Cutting Board 11-Piece Set for $24.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $21.54. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $29 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- five knives
- blade guards
- 14" x 10" cutting board
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Cuisinart 15-Piece Hollow Handle Cutlery Block Set
$41 $99
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 15-Piece Hollow Handle Cutlery Block Set for $40.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5.5" serrated utility knife
- 8" slicing & chef's knives
- 3.5" bird's beak and regular paring knives
- 6 steak knives
- shears & sharpening steel
eBay · 3 wks ago
Cuisinart Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set
$22
free shipping
BuyDig via eBay offers the Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $4 less than you'd pay in local stores, although we saw it for $8 less last December. Buy Now
Features
- blade guards
- color coding
Amazon · 3 wks ago
AnSaw 8-Piece 4.9" Flower Spoon Set
$7 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
AnSaw via Amazon offers the AnSaw 8-Piece 4.9" Flower Spoon Set in Gold, Silver, & Rainbow (pictured) for $10.99. Coupon code "UQZ2SCC2" drops the price to $6.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The 6.9" option in Rainbow is available for $5.39 via the same coupon code.
Features
- made of stainless steel
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Calphalon Classic 18-Piece Forged Cutlery Knife Set
$70 $150
free shipping
Home Depot offers the Calphalon Classic 18-Piece Forged Cutlery Knife Set for $69.88 with free shipping. That's $80 off list and the best price we could find for any 18pc set. (For further comparison, it's a strong price for a set this large, with several sets with fewer items going for upwards of $100 more). Buy Now
Features
- 8" chef's and bread knife
- 6" santoku, utility, and serrated utility knife
- 4.5" paring knife and 3.5" parer
- 8 steak knives
- 8" honing steel, kitchen shears, and maple finished hardwood block
- Model: 1821335
Amazon · 3 days ago
Kyoku 6" Daimyo Damascus Nakiri Knife
$71 $98
free shipping
Kyoku via Amazon offers its Kyoku 6" Daimyo Damascus Nakiri Knife for $97.99. Clip the $12 off on-page coupon and apply code "KKOI69Z9" to drop the price to $59. With free shipping, that's a buck under our April mention, $39 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $71. Buy Now
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $71. Buy Now
Features
- triple-riveted G10 handle with mosaic pin
- includes sheath and case
- full tang
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Kyoku 7" Santoku Chef Knife
$18 $38
free shipping
Kyoku via Amazon offers its Kyoku Samurai Series 7" Santoku Chef Knife for $37.99. Coupon "CHVUNUBL" cuts the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we've seen for this knife. Buy Now
Features
- Japanese high carbon steel
- triple-riveted Pakkawood handle
- full tang
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
JCPenney · 2 days ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$17 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $24. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $16.80. In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's a buck under our March mention's starting price, at least $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center
$197
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $30
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Cuisinart Melting Dome
$10
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Melting Dome for $10.39 Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- Stainless steel
- Dishwasher-safe
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Cuisinart Advantage 10-Piece Ceramic Cutlery Set
$14 $35
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Advantage 10-Piece Ceramic Cutlery Set for $13.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $21 off and tied with our April mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8" chef's knife w/sheath
- 8" slicing knife w/sheath
- 7" Santoku knife w/sheath
- 5" serrated utility knife w/sheath
- 3.5" paring knife w/sheath
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Cuisinart S'more to Love S'mores Make
$12 $20
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Cuisinart S'more to Love S'mores Maker for 12.11 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same via in-store pickup.). That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Features
- can be used in stove or toaster oven or on grill
- makes 6 s'mores at a time
- measures 12" x 3.6" x 9.25"
- Model: STL-611
Sign In or Register