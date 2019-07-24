New
Cuisinart Custom Classic Toaster Oven
$50 $90
free shipping

Best Buy via eBay offers the Cuisinart Custom Classic Toaster Oven in Stainless Steel for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now

Features
  • features toast, bagel, bake, and broil functions
  • baking/drip pan
  • broiling rack
  • wire rack
  • Model: TOB-40N
