Cuisinart Curve 15-Piece Kitchen Tool Set for $16
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart Curve 15-Piece Kitchen Tool Set
$16 $40
curbside pickup

It's $24 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
Features
  • 13.7" solid turner
  • 13.7" slotted turner
  • 13.9" solid spoon
  • 13.9" slotted spoon
  • 9" tongs
  • set of 4 measuring cups
  • set of 6 measuring spoons
  • dishwasher-safe
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Cuisinart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register