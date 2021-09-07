Cuisinart Curve 15-Piece Kitchen Tool Set for $15

It's a savings of $25 off list Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- 13.7" solid turner
- 13.7" slotted turner
- 13.9" solid spoon
- 13.9" slotted spoon
- 9" tongs
- set of 4 measuring cups
- set of 6 measuring spoons
- dishwasher-safe
- heat-resistant nylon heads
Expires 9/13/2021
Pad your order over $300 with an item from the related offer below, and then apply coupon code "BTCKITCHENS2021" to get this price, which is tied with our Black Friday mention and the best deal we could find now by $60. (You'd pay $255 after coupon without padding.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- makes espresso (single and double), cappuccino, latte, and steamed milk
- frothing mechanism makes foam for cappuccinos and lattes
- presets and menu options to adjust flavor strength, brew temperature, and froth volume
- compatible with Nespresso OriginalLine capsules that eject right into the waste bin
- Model: EM-25
Most sellers charge $300. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5-quart bowl capacity
- 2 paddles
- Model: ICE-100
It's $5 under Best Buy's price, although you'd pay $160 or more at most retailers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 5.3-quart dishwasher-safe glass cooking pot with glass lid
- 5 pre-programmed food settings & keep-warm setting
- reversible stainless steel steaming tray
- removable 1-liter water tank
- LCD control panel
- 60-minute countdown timer
- Model: STM-1000
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6 and a savings of $11 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- perforated surface
- dishwasher safe
- heavy gauge aluminized steel construction
- nonstick interior
- Model: AMB-14PP
Save on Wusthof cutlery; Fellow kettles, grinders, and accessories; Staub cookware and ceramic bakeware; Le Creuset cookware; De'Longhi coffee and espresso machines; and more. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- BPA-free
- leakproof, airtight, & watertight
- Model: HPL735
Apply coupon code "JF9JHLQJ" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Veckle via Amazon.
- utensil holder
- stainless steel rack
- removable stemware rack
Apply coupon code "PQPAAGD7" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 7" option drops to $14.99 after the code.
- Sold by Enoking via Amazon.
- 5Cr15MoV high carbon steel
- full tang, triple riveted handle
- leather cover
Save on over 13,000 items -- nearly 97% of which are at least half off -- including dining sets, sofas, recliners, beds, and tables. Shop Now at Macy's
- Some smaller items ship free with orders of $25 or more, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa in Heavenly Mocha Grey for $1,999 ($1,786 off list).
Save on a vast range of styles from brands like Levi's, Perry Ellis, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, and Nike. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders of $25 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $10.95.
- Pictured is the INC International Concepts Men's Quilted Rib Knit Jacket for $21.93 ($55 off).
At $4.64 per pair, it's $28 under list and the best price we could find. For further comparison, Nautica charges $15 more ($7.25 per pair) for a four pack of these boxer briefs. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
- 5" inseam
Dozens of styles and colors are marked 40% off, but not all Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 501 '93 Cropped Stretch Jeans for $22.93 ($57 off).
You'd pay $25 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 150 square inch cooking surface
- dual venting system
- 3 lid locks
- Model: CCG190RB
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick interior
- tempered glass covers
- Model: DSA-11
Coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" cuts it to $83 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 6-cubic foot interior
- air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm toast
- Model: TOA-60BKSFR
Use coupon code "BTCKITCHENS2021" to make this the best price we could find by $9. Even better, if you have more kitchen shopping to do, you can drop the price further via the instructions in the tips below. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Alternatively, "BTCKITCHENS2021" takes an extra 15% off kitchen essentials orders of $200 or more or 20% off $300 or more. See the related offer linked below for more coupon-eligible items.
- 6-setting temperature control
- indicator lights & audible alert
- dishwasher-safe, removable nonstick plates
- includes a set of 4-slice Belgian waffle plates, a 4-slot pancake plate, and tongs
- Model: WAF-300P1
