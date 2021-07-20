Cuisinart Curve 15-Piece Kitchen Tool Set for $15

It's still a buck under our May mention and a savings of $25 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- 13.7" solid turner
- 13.7" slotted turner
- 13.9" solid spoon
- 13.9" slotted spoon
- 9" tongs
- set of 4 measuring cups
- set of 6 measuring spoons
- dishwasher-safe
That's $2 under our last mention and the best price we could find for a refurb by $13 today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot! warranty applies.
- 2 speeds
- stainless steel blades
- includes whisk attachment and measuring cup
- Model: HB-120PC
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- pre-seasoned
- Model: CCW-800
Most sellers charge $300. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5-quart bowl capacity
- 2 paddles
- Model: ICE-100
It's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- 8" chef's knife with blade guard
- 8" slicing knife with blade guard
- 7" Santoku knife with blade guard
- 5" serrated utility knife with blade guard
- 3.5" paring knife with blade guard
- stainless steel / ceramic
- dishwasher-safe
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at REI
- Orders of $50 or more ship free; otherwise choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Available in White, Cobalt, or Iris.
- BPA-, BPS-, and BPF-free
- keeps beverages hot for up to 6 hours or cold for up to 24 hours
That's the best price we could find by $5, a buck under our mention from last month, and the lowest we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- one 3.2-cup container
- two 1.3-cup containers
- 3 lids, side tray, 2 small half trays, and divider
- BPA-free
- microwave- and dishwasher-safe
- Model: 2108384
Save on a selection of factory seconds of some of the best cookware made. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- These factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Verizon
- 14-oz.
- set and maintain temperature using your smartphone
- Bluetooth 4.0
- customizable LED colors
- Model: CM171400US
Save on a range of men's apparel and shoes, including designer bands like Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, and Steve Madden. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Men's Liquid Cotton Greenwich Polo Shirt for $29.99 ($50 off).
Shop deep discounts on nearly 25,000 items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, bed and bath, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or oders over $25 ship free.
Shop a selection of over 2,000 items for the home including furniture, mattresses, rugs, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% when you apply code "HOME" at checkout. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping. Oversized items may incur shipping charges that start at $25 and varies by zip.
- Pictured is the Thaniel 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa w/ 2 Power Recliners & USB Console for $4,499.10 after coupon ($3,576 off).
- This sale preceeds Macy's Big Home Event on July 28.
Save on over 60 items, with sandals from $30, card cases from $30, heels from $45, and handbags from $45. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Coach Small Wristlet in Polished Pebble Leather for $45 (low by $30).
You'd pay $25 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 150 square inch cooking surface
- dual venting system
- 3 lid locks
- Model: CCG190RB
That is the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- scraper, cleaning handle, 4 cleaning pads, 3 cleaning screens, and squirt bottle
- Model: CCK-358
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in White.
- Kohl's Cash is redeemable June 30 through July 4.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- automatic mixing arm
- automatic, heavy-duty motor
- Model: ICE-21RP1
