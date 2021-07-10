Cuisinart Curve 15-Piece Kitchen Tool Set for $15

It's a buck under our May mention and a savings of $25 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- 13.7" solid turner
- 13.7" slotted turner
- 13.9" solid spoon
- 13.9" slotted spoon
- 9" tongs
- set of 4 measuring cups
- set of 6 measuring spoons
- dishwasher-safe
Expires 7/13/2021
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- pre-seasoned
- Model: CCW-800
You'd pay $11 more at Walmart for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by USA World Sales via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- vertical design with batter pour spout
- 5-setting browning control
- ready-to-bake/ready-to-eat indicator lights
- audible alert
- Model: WAF-V100
- UPC: 086279087751, 096139235192, 772418483989
Thanks to coupon code "GOSAVE20" and the Kohl's Cash, that's a low by $17, although most charge $100. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from July 12 through July 25.
- 6 preset temperature options
- one-touch controls with LED indicators
- keep warm option
- blue backlit window
- removable scale filter
- auto shutoff and boil dry protection
- 1.7-liter capacity
- Model: CPK-17
Apply coupon code "GOSAVE20" to get this deal. Assuming you use the Kohl's Cash, that's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from July 12 through 25.
- dishwasher safe
- pans are oven safe to 500° Fahrenheit; glass lids are oven safe to 350° Fahrenheit
- set includes 2-qt. covered saucepan; 3-qt. covered pour saucepan; 3-qt. covered saute pan; 8-qt. covered stockpot; 8" nonstick skillet; 10" skillet; steamer insert
Apply coupon code "55EXHQXC" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Enkrio Shop via Amazon.
- Available in Dark Grey or Light Grey.
- BPA-free
- measures 17.3" x 11"
- designed to fit most sinks
- built-in removable utensil holder
It's $70 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 180-400°F temperature range
- digital interface
- timer with auto shut-off
- dishwasher-safe basket and pan
- Model: NS-AF53DSS0
That's 76% off and a savings of $19. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in multiple options (Aristocrat 10.25-oz. On The Rock pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on 85 styles of boxers, briefs, tank tops, and tees, from Calvin Klein, Hanes, Jockey, and more. All with prices starting from $9.80, or $13.65 for multipacks. Shop Now at Macy's
- Select items may be eligible (as marked) for an extra 25% off via coupon code "JULY".
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classic Trunks 5-Pack for $38.70 (low by $26).
Women's flats start from $14.96, men's dress shirts from $8.96, and bedding starts from $6.99, among other discounts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Shop a wide selection of furniture including decor from $19, headboards and accent tables from $59, bookcases and bar stools from $69, storage cabinets from $79, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Chateau 7-Piece Outdoor Cast Aluminum Dining Set for $1,599 ($2,700 off the list price).
Shop sandals from Roxy, REEF, Nautica, DKNY, Esprit, Tommy Hilfiger, London Fog, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
- Pictured are the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Chaise Flip-Flop Sandals for $17.40 (a low by $3).
At $19 off, it's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red.
- 150 square inch cooking surface
- dual venting system
- 3 lid locks
- Model: CCG190RB
Apply code "GOSAVE20" and factor in the $110 in Kohl's Cash to get the lowest price we could find by $250. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed July 12 through 25.
- 36" cord
- 1,550W
- 18-cup stainless steel work bowl
- Model: FPC-100
That is the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- scraper, cleaning handle, 4 cleaning pads, 3 cleaning screens, and squirt bottle
- Model: CCK-358
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in White.
- Kohl's Cash is redeemable June 30 through July 4.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- automatic mixing arm
- automatic, heavy-duty motor
- Model: ICE-21RP1
