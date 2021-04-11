New
Ends Today
Macy's · 56 mins ago
Cuisinart Curve 15-Piece Kitchen Tool Set
$14 $40
pickup

It's $26 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
Features
  • 13.7" solid turner
  • 13.7" slotted turner
  • 13.9" solid spoon
  • 13.9" slotted spoon
  • 9" tongs
  • set of 4 measuring cups
  • set of 6 measuring spoons
  • dishwasher-safe
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Cuisinart
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register