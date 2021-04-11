It's $26 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- 13.7" solid turner
- 13.7" slotted turner
- 13.9" solid spoon
- 13.9" slotted spoon
- 9" tongs
- set of 4 measuring cups
- set of 6 measuring spoons
- dishwasher-safe
After shipping, most sellers charge around $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 200mL capacity
- Model: COM-099
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
That's tied with our Cyber Monday mention and the lowest price we could find by at least $12. Buy Now at Macy's
- 18-position grind selector, from ultra fine to coarse
- 8-oz. bean hopper
- removable grind chamber holds enough ground coffee for 32 cups
- automatic shut off
- Model: DBM-8
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Steel Gray.
- nonstick
- dishwasher safe
- Model: CMBM-4PP
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, and more. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dish 2-Pack for $50 ($17 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 76" x 18" x 5.2"
- 8 repositionable baskets
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
Save $2 over Kohl's price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- two L-shape sections
- Model: 85037
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. (Over half the sale items are at least 60% off.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Marlough II Aluminum Outdoor 6-Pc. Dining Set for $2,699 ($2,840 off).
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
That includes sandals starting from $15, slippers from $18, sneakers from $20, boots from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- Pictured are the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Brendan Hiking Boots for $19.99 (low by $22).
Save on 13 styles in sizes from Twin to Cal. King, as well as pillowcase sets. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Lacoste Home Camo Sheet Set from $26.99 (at least $41 off).
Save at least $120 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, & 2 pillowcases
It's a buck under our January mention, the lowest price we could find by $10, and the best deal we've seen that didn't require a rebate hassle. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, otherwise orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- 8" chef's knife
- 8" slicing knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5" serrated utility knife
- 3.5" paring knife
- handwash
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although most sellers charge at least $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- adjustable thermostat
- airfry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm, toast functions
- 60-minute timer/auto shutoff
- includes: oven rack, baking pan, airfryer basket
- Model: TOA-60WF
It's $26 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to get free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Includes a 13.7" solid turner, 13.7" slotted turner, 13.9" solid spoon, 13.9" slotted spoon, 9" tongs, measuring spoons, and measuring cups
That's $78 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- Seal Tight Advantage system
- wide mouth feed tube
- adjustable slicing disc
- reversible shredding disc
- stainless steel chopping/mixing/dough blade
- Model: FP-11GM
