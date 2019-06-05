New
Cuisinart Compact AirFryer
$85 $94
free shipping
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $94. Coupon code "BCH10" cuts it to $84.60. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14, although we saw it for $5 less in April. Buy Now
Features
  • 2.5-lb. food capacity
  • nonstick interior & stainless steel exterior
  • adjustable temperature up to 450°F
  • 60-minute timer
  • airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
Details
Comments
