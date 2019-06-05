New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$85 $94
free shipping
Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $94. Coupon code "BCH10" cuts it to $84.60. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14, although we saw it for $5 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- 2.5-lb. food capacity
- nonstick interior & stainless steel exterior
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 60-minute timer
- airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Walmart · 6 days ago
Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker
$69
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker for $68.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4 (outside of the mention below), although most stores charge at least $90. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon has it for the same with free shipping.
Features
- Makes 1.5 quarts in 20 to 30 minutes
- 3 condiment containers
- Fully automatic
- Model: ICE-45
Tanga · 6 days ago
West Bend Soft-Serve Ice Cream Maker
$38
free shipping
Tanga offers the West Bend Soft-Serve Ice Cream Maker for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops that to $37.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Star Wars 2-Slice Toaster
$11 $20
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers the Star Wars 2-Slice Toaster in Black for $11.42 with free shipping for Prime members. That's
no moon the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- hinged crumb tray
- wide slots with self-centering bread guides
- Imperial crest and Alliance Starbird imprints on toast
Target · 6 days ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Walmart · 1 day ago
Megachef Reversible Indoor Grill and Griddle
$28
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart offers the Megachef Reversible Indoor Grill and Griddle for $33.96. Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available.) That's the lowest price we could find by $10, outside of the mention below.
Update: The price has dropped to $27.80. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon has it for the same, but it ships in one to two months.
Features
- 15" x 11" cooking surface
- removable glass lid
- nonstick grill and griddle
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Ray-Ban Men's Vintage Caravan Gradient Sunglasses
$60 $168
free shipping
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Vintage Caravan Gradient Sunglasses in Bronze Copper frame and Blue Brown Lens for $74.99. Apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to drop that to $59.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've seen, although most charge $144 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV protection
- storage case and cleaning cloth
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$46 $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $57.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $46.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most charge $90 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Burberry Men's Polo Shirts at Rakuten
$80 $195
free shipping
Walk into Fashion via Rakuten offers a selection of Burberry Men's Polo Shirts for $99.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $79.96. Plus, you'll receive $4.74 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our April mention and the best deal we could find today by $82. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
Rakuten · 4 days ago
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center
$197
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $30
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart · 6 days ago
Cuisinart Melting Dome
$10
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Melting Dome for $10.39 Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- Stainless steel
- Dishwasher-safe
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Cuisinart Chef's Classic 5-Piece Grill Set
$20 $58
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Chef's Classic 5-Piece Grill Set for $20. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- carving fork
- butcher knife
- multi-purpose shears
- tri-tip spatula
- tri-tip tongs
Macy's · 3 days ago
Cuisinart Advantage 10-Piece Ceramic Cutlery Set
$14 $35
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Advantage 10-Piece Ceramic Cutlery Set for $13.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $21 off and tied with our April mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8" chef's knife w/sheath
- 8" slicing knife w/sheath
- 7" Santoku knife w/sheath
- 5" serrated utility knife w/sheath
- 3.5" paring knife w/sheath
