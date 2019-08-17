Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $199.99. Coupon code "SAVINGS" cuts that to $159.99. Plus, you'll bag $30 in Kohl's Cash. With free shipping and thanks to the cash, that's $13 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find today by $45. Deal ends August 18. Buy Now
Electronic Express via eBay offers the refurbished Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12-Cup Automatic Coffee Maker for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Indoor 5-in-1 Griddler for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $20.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Round Classic Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $22.90. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Lifestyle By Focus via Rakuten offers the ChefWave 12.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven with Dehydrator in Black for $119.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $95.99. With free shipping, that's $156 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by at least $11.) Buy Now
Trustech US via Amazon offers the Air Choice Countertop Ice Maker for $159.98. Coupon code "50LOVEICE" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from two weeks ago, $80 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
eKitchenWorld via Rakuten offers the Wusthof Classic 8" High Carbon Stainless Steel Chef's Knife for $89.95. Coupon code "HOME20" slices that down to $71.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most retailers charge $150 or more. Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in White for $68.23. Coupon code "GG10" cuts that to $58. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen, and the best deal today by $11. Buy Now
VMInnovations via eBay offers the Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill for $134.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $115.65 with free shipping. That's $35 under our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $91.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $150.82 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $69, although it was $3 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Cuisinart Outdoor Electric Grill with VersaStand for $134.31 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
