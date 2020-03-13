Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 31 mins ago
Cuisinart Compact AirFryer
$65 $100
free shipping

That's a $7 drop from Black Friday week and around $25 less than you'd pay from most major retailers. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Got a use for Kohl's Cash? Kohl's offers it for $67.99 via "CLOVER" with $10 in Kohl's Cash, plus free shipping with orders of $75 or more. (Pickup is available in select locations.)
Features
  • 2.5-lb. food capacity
  • adjustable temperature up to 450°F
  • airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
  • Model: AFR-25
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Cuisinart
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register