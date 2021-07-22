Cuisinart ColorCore 10-Piece Cutlery Set for $25
New
Macy's · 48 mins ago
Cuisinart ColorCore 10-Piece Cutlery Set
$25 $30
free shipping

Apply coupon code "BTS" to get this for the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • each knife comes with a blade guard
  • 8" chef's knife, 8" slicing knife, 6" Santoku knife, 6" serrated utility knife, and 3.5" paring knife
  • stainless steel blades
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BTS"
  • Expires 7/26/2021
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Macy's Cuisinart
Back to School Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register