New
Macy's · 37 mins ago
Cuisinart Classic Stainless All-Purpose Pan & Lid
$20 $80
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the Cuisinart Classic Stainless All-Purpose Pan & Lid for $29.99. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts that to $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $61 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now

Features
  • tempered glass cover
  • stainless steel riveted side handles
  • dishwasher safe
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY25"
  • Expires 7/15/2019
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Cuisinart
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register