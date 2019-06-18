New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$30 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Chef's Classic Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5-Quart Round Covered Casserole in Black for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Related Offers
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Cuisinart Melting Dome
$10
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Melting Dome for $10.39 Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- Stainless steel
- Dishwasher-safe
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Cuisinart Advantage 10-Piece Ceramic Cutlery Set
$14 $35
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Advantage 10-Piece Ceramic Cutlery Set for $13.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $21 off and tied with our April mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8" chef's knife w/sheath
- 8" slicing knife w/sheath
- 7" Santoku knife w/sheath
- 5" serrated utility knife w/sheath
- 3.5" paring knife w/sheath
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Cuisinart Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker
$66 $100
free shipping
Walmart offers the Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker in Brushed Stainless Steel for $65.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- double-insulated freezer bowl
- fully automatic motor
- most parts are dishwasher safe
- Model: ICE-30BC
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart Advantage Ceramica XT Non-Stick 11-Piece Cookware Set
$75 $167
free shipping
Amazon offers the Cuisinart Advantage Ceramica XT Non-Stick 11-Piece Cookware Set in Black for $74.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- 1.5-quart saucepan w/ cover
- 2.5 quart saucepan w/ cover
- 6-quart stockpot w/ cover
- 3-quart saute pan w/ cover
- 8" skillet
- 10" skillet
- steamer insert
That Daily Deal · 13 hrs ago
Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears w/ Bottle Opener 3-Pack
free $30
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears with Bottle Opener 3-Pack for free plus $5.49 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- built-in bottle opener on each
- built-in stainless steel teeth for jar / bottle opening
- nylon comfort handles
- high carbon stainless steel blades
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Chef Buddy Microwave Egg Maker
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by a buck
Amazon offers the Chef Buddy Microwave Egg Maker for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck. It cooks up to two eggs in under a minute.
Target · 2 wks ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Prep Naturals Glass Storage Container 13-Pack
$38
free shipping
$23 off and the best deal we could find
Amazon offers the Prep Naturals Glass Storage Container 13-Pack for $39.99. Check out with Subscribe & Save to cut it to $37.99. With free shipping that's $23 off and the best deal we could find.
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 19 hrs ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center
$197
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $30
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
JCPenney · 3 wks ago
Cuisinart Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set
$76
free ship to store pickup
JCPenney offers the Cuisinart Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set for $89.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts the price to $76.49. Choose free ship to store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- dishwasher safe
- 100% stainless steel
- electric, gas, glass compatible
