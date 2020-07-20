It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- tempered glass cover
- dishwasher-safe
You'd pay $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- high carbon stainless steel blades
- ergonomic handle
- Model: C77TR-S6SK
It's $2 under our May mention, and the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- cooks up to 10 eggs to hard, medium, or soft consistency
- removable trays for poaching eggs and making omelets
- Model: CEC-10
That's half off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- They're temporarily out of stock.
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, knives, towels, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $59.
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 12-cups of popcorn per batch
- Model: OFP501COKE
Save on apparel, jewelry, bedding, decor, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- service for 12
- eight each of knife, fork, spoon, salad fork, and teaspoon
- one each of tablespoon, pierced tablespoon, cold meat fork, sugar spoon, butter knife, pie server, flat server
That's the best price we could find by at least $3 in any of the sizes listed below, and a savings of at least $17 off list. Shop Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors.
- 16" x 30" hand towel for $9 (low by $3).
- 30" x 54" bath towel for $12 (low by $8).
- 35" x 70" bath sheet for $24 (low by $4).
Save $336 on each of seven slim-fit options. Buy Now at Macy's
That's a low by $26, most charge $280. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1,000-watt
- LCD display
- 8 functions
- 9 preset options
- touchpad controls
- measures 21.2" x 19" x 12.2"
- Model: CMW-200
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- set Includes spatula, basting brush, cleaning brush, tongs, 4 stainless skewers & 4 corn cob holders
- stainless steel w/ bamboo handles
- Model: CGS-7014
It's $44 under list price, although most retailers charge at least $200. Buy Now at Amazon
- thermoelectric cooling system
- touchscreen controls
- 3 contoured chrome racks
- triple-pane viewing window
- adjustable feet
- Model: CWC-800CE
