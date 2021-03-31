New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart Chef's Classic 14-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set w/ 3-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set
$150 $200
free shipping

Apply code "VIP" to save a total of $270 off the list price. (You'd pay at least $199 for a similar 14-piece cookware set alone.) Buy Now at Macy's

  • The bakeware set is added automatically to the cart.
  • includes 8-qt. stock pot, 3-qt. saucepan, 3-qt. saute pan, 1.5-qt. saucepan, 1-qt. open pour saucier, 10" skillet, 8" skillet, 20cm steamer insert, and tempered glass lids
  • bakeware set includes 17" cookie sheet, 15" baking sheet, and 9" loaf pan
  • Code "VIP"
  • Expires 4/5/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
