Cuisinart Chef's Classic 12" Stainless Steel Covered All Purpose Pan for $25
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart Chef's Classic 12" Stainless Steel Covered All Purpose Pan
$25 $80
free shipping

Save 68% off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • tempered glass cover
  • stainless steel riveted side handles
  • dishwasher safe
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/17/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cookware Macy's Cuisinart
Staff Pick Under $25 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register