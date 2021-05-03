Cuisinart Bluetooth Pellet Grill for $497
Cuisinart Bluetooth Pellet Grill
$497 $592
$50 shipping

That's $95 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • insert system that includes a ceramic briquette sear insert, charcoal tray, and cast iron griddle
  • Easy Connect technology with Bluetooth
  • Express Ash Clean-Out System
  • 862 square inches of cooking area
  • insulated lid and firebox with temperature gauge and commercial grade gasket seal
