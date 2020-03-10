Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart Automatic Bread Maker
$65 $125
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • makes loaves up to 2 lbs.
  • 12 preprogrammed menu options
  • 3 crust colors and 3 loaf sizes
  • 13-hour delay start timer
  • removable kneading paddle and bread pan
  • Model: CBK-100BK
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
