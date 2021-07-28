Cuisinart Aluminum Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set for $70

That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Macy's
- includes 2-qt. saucepan w/ cover; 3-qt. saute pan w/ cover; 5-qt. stockpot w/ cover, 10" skillet, slotted turner, solid spoon, pasta server, and 9" nylon tongs
- dishwasher safe
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- pre-seasoned
- Model: CCW-800
Save on cookware, bakeware, cutlery, small appliances and more, from brands such as Staub, Wusthof, Demeyere, Zwilling, and Le Creuset. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Qt. Sauteuse Oven for $179.95 (most major stores charge $186 or more).
That's $4 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Even better, if you have more kitchen and/or dining shopping to do, you can drop the price to $53 via the instructions in the tips below. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Coupon code "HDKITCHENS10" takes an extra 10% off select kitchen and dining orders of $150 or more. See the related offer linked below for more coupon-eligible items.
- Available at this price in Red.
- includes 1.6-, 3.3-, and 6-quart covered Dutch ovens, a 10" saute pan, and two 16.5" pan protectors
- flat tempered glass lids with steam vents
- silicone-coated handles
- oven-safe to 350°F
- Model: TTU-14895-EC
That's the best price we could find by $74. Buy Now at Macy's
- Safe for use with nylon, coated or wooden utensils
- Dishwasher safe and oven safe to 500ºF
- Not suitable for induction cooktops
Apply coupon code "SHOP" to save $10, making it the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Macy's
- made in the USA
- measures 20.88" x 12" x 3.5"
- works w/ gas, induction, & electric stovetops
Save on over 2,000 items for your garden to spruce it up, with prices starting from under $10. Select from a wide range of choices from cushions and decor to patio sets, umbrellas, hammocks, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping (otherwise you can opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee)
- Coupon code "HOME" take an extra 10% off a very small number of items here.
- Pictured is the Aruba Gunmetal Aluminum End Table for $159 ($240 off).
Macy's discounts over twenty-five thousand items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, home, bed and bath, furniture, beauty, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 or more to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup is also available on many items.
Save on over 20 small appliances, including air fryers, toaster ovens, mixers, coffee makers, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping is free for orders over $25; Or, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Black & Decker Crisp and Bake Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $63.99 (low by $6).
That's $4 less than Under Armour charges. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available at this price in
Black M orGray XXL only.
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
That's a low by $2, although most retailers charge $130. Buy Now at Amazon
- double-insulated freezer bowl
- 3 condiment containers
- removable parts
- cone holder
- Model: ICE-45P1
That's $2 under our last mention and the best price we could find for a refurb by $13 today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot! warranty applies.
- 2 speeds
- stainless steel blades
- includes whisk attachment and measuring cup
- Model: HB-120PC
You'd pay $25 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 150 square inch cooking surface
- dual venting system
- 3 lid locks
- Model: CCG190RB
Most sellers charge $300. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5-quart bowl capacity
- 2 paddles
- Model: ICE-100
Sign In or Register