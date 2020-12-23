Save $5 when you apply coupon code "GIFT". Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Onyx Black & Rose Gold.
- aluminum-encapsulated base
- tapered rims
- glass lid
- compatible with gas, electric, glass, and halogen cooktops
- dishwasher and freezer safe
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Prepare stuffed burgers, sliders, and regular burgers.
- Model: CSBP-100
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- includes blade covers
- includes bread knife, carving knife, chef's knife, santoku knife, utility knife, & pairing knife
- Model: C55-12PCWH
That's $14 off and $4 less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- high carbon stainless steel blades
- ergonomic handle
- Model: C77TR-S6SK
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- This a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay
Save on a range of kitchen items, including knife sets, batter bowls, cookware, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the JA Henckels International Pro 2-Piece Prep Knife Set for $99.99 ($80 off).
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "15EOTO56" to save $9 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mudeela Direct via Amazon.
- adjustable
- 8 tiers
- fits in cabinet
- Model: 8541990621
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
Save on pans, skillets, knives, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Masterpan Copper Tone 8" and 9" Ceramic Frying Pans 2-Pack for $21.99 (low by $1)
Save on over 15,000 items from brands Tommy Hilfiger, Serta, Sealy, Scott Living, Signature Design By Ashley, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- If you need it by Christmas, shipping costs $5. Otherwise, you can get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa for $1,699 ($1,329 off).
Use coupon code "GIFT" to grab an extra 20% off most items. Save on a selection of men's waterproof boots from brands like Timberland, Weatherproof Vintage, and Rockport. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Timberland Men's Mt. Major Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots for $73.59 ($41 low).
Save on over 110,000 items including clothing, jewelry, bedding, luggage, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the 32 Degrees Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat for $42.49 ($58).
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Apply coupon code "GIFT" to save an extra 15% to 20% off select clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags, home items, and more.
That's a savings of $95 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Cream/Light Blue.
That's $50 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Beach Camera via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty is included, although it is unclear who backs it.
- audible alert
- 6 adjustable temperature control settings
- includes a set of 4-slice Belgian waffle plates, tongs, & 4-slot pancake plate
- Model: WAF-300
That's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- measures 20" L x 11.13" W x 17" H
- removable parts are dishwasher-safe
- includes power base, 8-cup food processor, 40-oz. blender, juice extractor, & chopping/mixing/dough blade
- Model: CFP-800
That's a $10 low over the next best store front. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay
- 2-oz. measuring cap
- pre-programmed smoothie and ice crush functions
- touchpad controls with LED indicators
- 56-oz. BPA-free Tritan plastic jar
- Model: SPB-650FR
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Home Depot
- audible alert
- 6 adjustable temperature control settings
- includes a set of 4-slice Belgian waffle plates, tongs, & 4-slot pancake plate
- Model: WAF-300P1
