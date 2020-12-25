New
Macy's · 11 mins ago
Cuisinart All-Purpose Stainless Steel Pan w/ Glass Lid
$24 $80
free shipping w/ $25

It's $56 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in Onyx Black & Rose Gold.
Features
  • glass lid
  • tapered rims
  • dishwasher, freezer safe
  • aluminum-encapsulated base
  • compatible with gas, electric, glass, and halogen cooktops
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/4/2021
    Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Cookware Macy's Cuisinart
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register