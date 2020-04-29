Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart AirFryer
$50
free shipping

That's the best deal today by $35 and the lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • 2.5-lb. food capacity
  • adjustable temperature up to 450°F
  • airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
  • Model: AFR-25
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
1 comment
rdraper
this item shows out of stock
25 min ago