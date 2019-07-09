New
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
$143 $350
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Cuisinart Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven in Silver for $179. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $143.20. With free shipping, that's $17 under our April mention (which included $30 in Kohl's Cash) and the second best outright price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find today by $37.) Buy Now
Features
  • 1,800-watts
  • 0.6-cubic foot interior
  • seven functions
  • 60-minute timer
  • Model: TOA-60
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 7/9/2019
