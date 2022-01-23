That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Meh
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
To get this for the best price we could find by $12, apply coupon code "NEWYEARHW15". Buy Now at Home Depot
- UL listed
- separate 6-setting temperature controls
- indicator lights
- non-slip feet
- Model: CB-60P1
That's $8 under our July mention, and a current low by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1-1/2-quart bowl
- 3-quart bowl
- 5-quart bowl
- dishwasher-, refrigerator-, and freezer-safe
- Model: CTG-00-SMB
That is $14 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- high carbon stainless steel blades
- stainless steel handles
- color coded to help reduce risk of cross-contamination
- 8" chef knife, 8" slicing knife, 8" bread knife, 7" Santoku knife, 5" utility knife, and 3.5" paring knife
- Model: C77-12PCS
Apply coupon code "NEWYEARHW15" to drop the price to $15 less than you'd pay at other stores. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 2.5-lb. food capacity
- nonstick interior & stainless steel exterior
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 60-minute timer
- airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
- Model: AFR-25
Save on a variety of kitchen items from All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub, and Nielson-Massey. You'll find cookware, cutlery, ornaments, extracts, utensils, and much more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Signature 8-Qt. Oval Dutch Oven for $299.96 ($140 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Sierra
- Available in Red or Green.
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $9.95.
- 1-liter
- stainless steel with soft touch matte finish
- LED indicator
- 360° swivel base
- boil water in 3- to 6-minutes
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized, selection than I'd find in the store."
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $99; pickup may also be available.
It's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- hard nylon edge
- soft silicone edge
- heat-resistant to 400°
- Model: K-8624-0
You'd pay upwards of $55 from other sellers. Buy Now at Meh
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- -0.8 bar vacuum power
- 3 mm wide sealing strip
- 2 selectable dry and moist handheld food settings
- 14.2" x 5.9" x 3"
- 5 pre-cut bags
- 1 bag roll
- 1 Suction tube
That's $3 under our October mention of a certified refurb model. (It's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- Available in Gun Metal (pictured), Silver, or Black.
- chop/grind touchpad controls
- bowl is dishwasher-safe
- auto-reverse blade
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy-gauge aluminized steel
- Whitford Xylan nonstick coating
- Model: AMB-17CS
That's $73 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. For further comparison, it's also a buck under our certified refurb mention from November making it the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- charcoal water filter
- removable 40-oz. reservoir
- compatible w/ any brand of single cup pod
- Model: SS-15P1
Apply code "NEWYEARHW15" to get the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Home Depot
- fully automatic frozen yogurt, sorbet, and ice cream maker
- large ingredient spout
- BPA-free
- Model: ICE-30R
