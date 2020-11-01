New
JCPenney
Cuisinart Advantage 12-Piece Colored Knife Set
$8 $50
Use coupon code "HOTEDEAL7" and redeem the rebate below to pay around $22 less than you would in local stores. Buy Now at JCPenney

  • Use coupon code "HOTDEAL7" and redeem this $14 mail-in rebate to get this deal.
  • Opt for ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
  • 8" chef's knife, 8" bread knife, 8" slicing knife, 7" santoku knife, 3.5" paring knife, and 6.5" serrated utility knife
  • 6 knife covers
  • Code "HOTDEAL7"
