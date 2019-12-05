Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart Advantage 11-Piece Cutting Board Set
$2 after rebate $22
pickup at JCPenney

That's $48 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney

Features
  • cutting board
  • assortment of 5 knives w/ blade guards
  • Code "JINGLE19"
2 comments
jaytee83
out of stock
6 min ago
Har
Sold out online and unavailable for pick up in Denver. 😩
55 min ago