New
Macy's · 40 mins ago
Cuisinart 6-Piece Soft-Grip Measuring Spoons
$3.49 $5
pickup

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for a savings of $2, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in Black.
Features
  • dishwasher safe
  • soft-grip thumb rests
  • includes 1/8 teaspoon, 1/4 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, 1/2 tablespoon, & 1 tablespoon w/ storage ring
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Cuisinart
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register