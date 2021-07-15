Cuisinart 48-oz. 600W Blender for $49
New
MorningSave · 30 mins ago
Cuisinart 48-oz. 600W Blender
$49 $130
free shipping

That's a savings of $81 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave

Tips
  • Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
  • MorningSave call this both the "Velocity" and the "Remix 6.0" model at different times – based on our research, and the picture and description MorningSave provide, we believe it to be the Remix 6.0.
Features
  • 48-oz. capacity
  • electronic touchpad
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEALNEWSFS"
  • Expires 7/17/2021
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances MorningSave Cuisinart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register