Cuisinart 48-oz. 600W Blender for $49

That's a savings of $81 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- MorningSave call this both the "Velocity" and the "Remix 6.0" model at different times – based on our research, and the picture and description MorningSave provide, we believe it to be the Remix 6.0.
- 48-oz. capacity
- electronic touchpad
That's $2 under our last mention and the best price we could find for a refurb by $13 today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot! warranty applies.
- 2 speeds
- stainless steel blades
- includes whisk attachment and measuring cup
- Model: HB-120PC
You'd pay $11 more at Walmart for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by USA World Sales via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- vertical design with batter pour spout
- 5-setting browning control
- ready-to-bake/ready-to-eat indicator lights
- audible alert
- Model: WAF-V100
- UPC: 086279087751, 096139235192, 772418483989
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in White.
- Kohl's Cash is redeemable June 30 through July 4.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- automatic mixing arm
- automatic, heavy-duty motor
- Model: ICE-21RP1
That's $4 under list and the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- PTFE and PFOA free
- dishwasher safe
- oven safe to 680° F
It's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- TotalFry 360° technology
- sensor cook & sensor reheat
- works as a microwave, air fryer, convection oven, & toaster oven
- Model: GTWHG12S1SA10
That's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now at Amazon
- 250W base
- includes recipe book
- Model: MBR-1101
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12.5-oz. capacity
- chills beverages within one minute
- Model: HC2
Even with the $4.99 membership to get it shipped, that's $21 less than you'd pay at Amazon and the best price we could find. Buy Now at MorningSave
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- Includes 5 extra bonus batteries
That's a savings of $96 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 monthly membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee. The membership gives free shipping at MorningSave, SideDeal, mediocritee, Meh, and Casemates.
It's a big discount at $61 under list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- In assorted colors.
Save on everything from makeup to kitchenware, electronics, clothing, decor, and more. Shop Now at MorningSave
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 monthly membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee. The membership gives free shipping at MorningSave, SideDeal, mediocritee, Meh, and Casemates.
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- pre-seasoned
- Model: CCW-800
At $19 off, it's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red.
- 150 square inch cooking surface
- dual venting system
- 3 lid locks
- Model: CCG190RB
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- nylon tool heads; stainless handles
- dishwasher safe
- includes: peeler, slotted spoon, slotted turner, solid spoon, solid turner, tongs
- Model: CTG-00-7FPAO
That is the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- scraper, cleaning handle, 4 cleaning pads, 3 cleaning screens, and squirt bottle
- Model: CCK-358
