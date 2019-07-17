New
Macy's · 32 mins ago
Cuisinart 3-Speed Hand Mixer
$10 $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Cuisinart 3-Speed Hand Mixer in White for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our expired mention of a shipped unit from two days ago and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Rebate expires July 14. Buy Now
Features
  • 220-watts
  • beater eject button
  • Model: CHM-3
