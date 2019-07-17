New
Macy's · 32 mins ago
$10 $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Cuisinart 3-Speed Hand Mixer in White for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our expired mention of a shipped unit from two days ago and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Rebate expires July 14. Buy Now
Features
- 220-watts
- beater eject button
- Model: CHM-3
Details
Comments
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 32 min ago
New
Macy's · 41 mins ago
Cuisinart Quick-Prep Hand Blender
$10 $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Quick-Prep Hand Blender for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. (For further comparison, it was a buck less last October.) Rebate expires July 14. Buy Now
Features
- features a multi-use blade that mixes, chops, and whips
- 2 speeds
- Model: CSB-33
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Cuisinart Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker
$64 $100
free shipping
Walmart offers the Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker in Brushed Stainless Steel for $65.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: The price is now $64.30. Buy Now
Features
- double-insulated freezer bowl
- fully automatic motor
- most parts are dishwasher safe
- Model: ICE-30BC
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Cuisinart Round Classic Stainless Steel Waffle Maker
$23 $45
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Round Classic Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $22.90. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- 5-setting browning control
- regulating thermostat
- non-stick baking plates
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
New
Macy's · 54 mins ago
Bella 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster
$10 after rebate
pickup at Macy's
It's the best deal we could find by $17
Macy's offers the Bella 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $17. Features include:
- defrost, reheat, bagel, and cancel functions
- 6 browning settings
- high lift design
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Presto Jumbo Cool Touch Electric Griddle
$10 $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Presto 07030 Griddle, Jumbo Cool Touch for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to drop that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention as the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $13.) Rebate expires July 14. Buy Now
Features
- 1,500-watt
- 10.5" x 20.5" nonstick cooking surface
- built-in slope and backstop ledge
- slide-out drip tray
- Model: 07030
Kohl's · 2 hrs ago
Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
$48 $60
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for $59.99. Coupon code "YAY20" cuts the price to $47.99 and unlocks free shipping. That's $2 under our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal now by $2, although most sellers charge $80 or more.)
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- 14 smart programs with adjustable pressure and temperature settings
- 24-hour delay start
- automatic keep-warm function up to 10 hours
- rice measuring cup, rice paddle, & soup spoon
New
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 8 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center
$197
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $30
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart · 5 days ago
Cuisinart Deluxe 4-Burner Gas Grill
$258 $294
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Deluxe 4-Burner Gas Grill for $258 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Total cooking area of 606 sq. in.
- Four ceramic burners
- 42,000 BTUs
- Stainless steel warming rack
- 12,000 BTU side burner
Walmart · 5 days ago
Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center
$175 $228
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $178 with free shipping. That's $19 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $50.
Update: The price has fallen to $175. Buy Now
Features
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart Advantage 10-Piece Ceramic Cutlery Set
$14 $35
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Advantage 10-Piece Ceramic Cutlery Set for $13.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $21 off and tied with our April mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8" chef's knife w/sheath
- 8" slicing knife w/sheath
- 7" Santoku knife w/sheath
- 5" serrated utility knife w/sheath
- 3.5" paring knife w/sheath
