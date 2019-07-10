New
Macy's · 31 mins ago
$10 after rebate $38
free shipping
Macy's offers the Cuisinart 3-Speed Hand Mixer in Red or White for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- 220-watts
- beater eject button
- Model: CHM-3
Details
Comments
Ends Today
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
$143 $350
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Cuisinart Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven in Silver for $179. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $143.20. With free shipping, that's $17 under our April mention (which included $30 in Kohl's Cash) and the second best outright price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find today by $37.) Buy Now
Features
- 1,800-watts
- 0.6-cubic foot interior
- seven functions
- 60-minute timer
- Model: TOA-60
Walmart · 4 days ago
Cuisinart Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker
$64 $100
free shipping
Walmart offers the Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker in Brushed Stainless Steel for $65.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: The price is now $64.30. Buy Now
Features
- double-insulated freezer bowl
- fully automatic motor
- most parts are dishwasher safe
- Model: ICE-30BC
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Cuisinart Round Classic Stainless Steel Waffle Maker
$23 $45
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Round Classic Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $22.90. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- 5-setting browning control
- regulating thermostat
- non-stick baking plates
Target · 1 mo ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
$50 $125
free shipping
Macy's offers the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for $59.99. Coupon code "DEAL" cuts the price to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, which came with $10 Kohl's cash, and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current low by $10, although most stores charge $80 or more.) Buy Now
Features
- 14 smart programs with adjustable pressure and temperature settings
- 24-hour delay start
- automatic keep-warm function up to 10 hours
- rice measuring cup, rice paddle, & soup spoon
Macy's · 45 mins ago
Bella 4-Slice Toaster Oven
$10 after rebate $45
free shipping
Macy's offers the Bella 4-Slice Toaster Oven for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. With free shipping, that's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in March. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- includes a baking pan, broil rack, and slide-out crumb tray
- 30-minute timer
- Model: 14326
Amazon · 5 days ago
Godmorn Stovetop Espresso Maker
$13 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Godmorn Inc via Amazon offers the Godmorn Stovetop Espresso Maker for $19.99. Coupon code "LFPT6S5C" drops the price to $12.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of 430 stainless steel
- 6-cups capacity
- safety valve
- works with a variety of cooktops
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Sale:
w/ No-Minimum Free Shipping
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. That's the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket
$54 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (Asphalt Grey / Zinnia Orange pictured) for $54 with free shipping. Taking into account that shipping usually adds $10.95, that's a savings of $20 altogether. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center
$197
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $30
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Walmart · 2 days ago
Cuisinart Deluxe 4-Burner Gas Grill
$258 $294
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Deluxe 4-Burner Gas Grill for $258 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Total cooking area of 606 sq. in.
- Four ceramic burners
- 42,000 BTUs
- Stainless steel warming rack
- 12,000 BTU side burner
Walmart · 2 days ago
Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center
$175 $228
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $178 with free shipping. That's $19 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $50.
Update: The price has fallen to $175. Buy Now
Features
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart Advantage 10-Piece Ceramic Cutlery Set
$14 $35
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Advantage 10-Piece Ceramic Cutlery Set for $13.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $21 off and tied with our April mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8" chef's knife w/sheath
- 8" slicing knife w/sheath
- 7" Santoku knife w/sheath
- 5" serrated utility knife w/sheath
- 3.5" paring knife w/sheath
