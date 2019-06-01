Macy's offers the Cuisinart 24-Piece Aluminum Cookware Set in Black for $59.99. Coupon code "SHOP" drops that to $47.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $152 under list price and the best price we could find. Deal ends June 2. Buy Now
Features
  • 1.5-quart saucepan and lid
  • 3-quart sauté pan and lid
  • 5-quart stockpot and lid
  • 10" skillet
  • 17" baking sheet
  • 15" baking sheet
  • 16" cooling rack
  • 10-piece measuring cups and spoons set
  • 9" nylon tongs
  • slotted turner
  • solid spoon
  • slotted spoon