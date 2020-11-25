Pickup in-store to save an extra 10% making it a total of $137 off list.
Update: An extra 15% discount is now applied with pickup, yielding a price of $59.49. Buy Now at Belk
- dishwasher safe
- includes 1.5-qt. saucepan w/ cover, 3-qt. saute pan w/ cover, 5-qt. stockpot w/ cover, 10" skillet, 15" baking pan, 10-pc. measuring cups & spoons, 9" nylon tongs, slotted turner, solid spoon, and slotted spoon
Expires 11/29/2020
Published 17 hr ago
Verified 46 min ago
It's $205 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- encapsulated aluminum base
- 1-qt. open-pour saucier
- 2-qt. and 3-qt. saucepans with lids
- 4-qt. saute pan with lid
- 6-qt. stockpot with lid
- 8" and 10" skillet
- steamer insert
With code "THANKS" and the $30 Kohl's Cash, it's a savings of $170 off list and $9 below our mention from a week ago. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from November 28 through December 9.
- 1.5-qt. and 3-qt. saucepan with cover
- 3.5-qt. saute pan with cover
- 6-qt. stockpot with cover
- 8-in. skillet
- 10-in. skillet
- steamer insert
- 13.5-in. mesh splatter guard
- titanium-reinforced ceramic nonstick interior
- heavy-gauge aluminum core
- easy grip silicone handles
- Model: 59P-12MBK
Save on a selection of what is widely accepted as the best cookware on the planet. Prices start at just $20. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling 1.7-Quart Tea Kettle for $74.95 (most charge $100)
That's a savings of $30. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- each measures 5" x 4" x 3"
- 9-oz. capacity each
- oven safe to 400°F
- hand wash only
Macy's brand pots and pans are between $15 and $25, accessories start at $9, Cuisinart items start at $24, Le Creuset starts at $75. Shop Now at Macy's
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 will apply.
- Pictured is the T-Fal 3-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $14.99 ($45 off).
We're all finding ourselves in the kitchen more these days, and with prices starting at $20, it's a great time to upgrade your cookware. Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Apply code "FALL" on orders over $200 to get a free set of Heritage Petite Pie Dishes.
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Choose from over 80 pop-culture styles, then choose in-store pickup take around an extra buck off for a savings of up to $23 off list. Buy Now at Belk
- If pickup isn't available, shipping adds $8.95; or bag free shipping with orders of $25 or more
With the in-store pickup discount, it's the best price we could find by $18.
Update: It's now $15.30 with pickup discount. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $25.
- 29 pieces
That's $57 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders of $25 or more.
Thanks to the $20 rebate and coupon code "CHEERFUL", that's $40 less than we could find elsewhere and the best price we've seen in nearly a year. Buy Now at JCPenney
- You can fill out the $20 rebate here.
- Opt for ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
- sharpening steel, utility knives, chefs knife, shears, block, 2 santoku knives, paring knife, 4 steak knives, and slicing knife
That's the best price we could find by $5 and a savings of $120 off list. Buy Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- 2.5-lb. food capacity
- nonstick interior & stainless steel exterior
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 60-minute timer
- airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
- Model: AFR-25M
That's a savings of $259 off the list price, and $60 less than you'd pay for the SS-5 model in new condition (that model is nearly identical, but has a 40-oz. reservoir instead of the 48-oz. on the SS-6 has). Buy Now at eBay
- A two-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- This item is fully functional, but may have minor scratches or dents, and may not come with the original box.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- 3 brew sizes
- removable drip tray
- 48-oz. water tank capacity
- Model: SS-6FR
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- includes blade covers
- includes bread knife, carving knife, chef's knife, santoku knife, utility knife, & pairing knife
- Model: C55-12PCWH
