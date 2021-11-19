It's a savings of $51 off the list price. Plus, you'll bag free shipping with code "DEALNEWSFS". Buy Now at SideDeal
- backlit LCD display
- adjustable temperature
That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
Update: It's now $32.22. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4-cup capacity
- stainless steel blade
- chops or grinds
- Model: RMC-100
That's at least $79 off what you'd spend for a new one, but most retailers charge $180 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay.
- 1800W
- 0.6-cu. ft. capacity
- 7 functions
- digital controls w/ backlit display
- Model: TOB-135FR
- UPC: 086279065582
That's $80 off list when new, and the best price we could find for this refurb by $20.
Update: It's now $44.44. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in Gray.
- 550-watt motor
- 11-cup work bowl
- Model: FP-11GMFR
That's $13 under the lowest price we could find for a similar new unit today. Buy Now at Amazon
- A 90-day Amazon Renewed warranty applies.
- 21-oz. work bowl
- 2 speeds
- reversible blade
- Model: DLC-1SSF
Apply coupon code "806PR82O" for a savings of $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lambent Fashion & Jewelry via Amazon.
- It ships from the seller and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- 2-in-1 knife and cutting board
- stainless steel blade
- dishwasher safe
- locking handle
You'd pay $5 more for it shipped elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Double Wall Mug
- Permanent Filter
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster
- egg cooker
- meat tray
- Model: 78500
- UPC: 072244785005
Thanks to the rebate and coupon code "AFFSHOP1", this is the best price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Available in Black or Red.
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- 3 temperature settings
- dishwasher-safe stoneware pot & tempered glass lid
- cool-touch side handles and knobs
- Model: 17415
That's a savings of $38 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- Unisex
- One pair
- 10 Carbide steel spikes per cleat
- Made of rubber
That's a savings of $109 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- In several color assortments (Black/ Charcoal/ Heather Gray pictured).
That's a savings of $73 off list. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 4 interchangeable heads, including spinal head
- 6 speeds
That's a savings of $79 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
It's $26 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- stainless steel blades
- ergonomic handles
That is a $100 drop from our May mention. Buy Now at Walmart
- 8-in-1 cooking options: smoke, BBQ, grill, roast, sear, braise, bake, and char-grill.
- French style doors with viewing windows
- Interior rack customization system
- interior lights
- Large work station and a digital display
- 2 stainless steel racks with a 5-position oven-style rack system
- Model: CGWM-080
You'd pay almost double that at other stores, as it costs $7 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Includes a mini fry pan and a slotted turner
- Silicone handle
- Includes a slotted turner
- Dishwasher safe
It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 for free shipping.
