JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart 12-Piece Color Pro Collection Knife Block Set
$20 after rebate $120
pickup

Thanks to the $20 rebate and coupon code "CHEERFUL", that's $40 less than we could find elsewhere and the best price we've seen in nearly a year. Buy Now at JCPenney

  • You can fill out the $20 rebate here.
  • Opt for ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
  • sharpening steel, utility knives, chefs knife, shears, block, 2 santoku knives, paring knife, 4 steak knives, and slicing knife
  • Code "CHEERFUL"
  • Expires 11/28/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
