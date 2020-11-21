Thanks to the $20 rebate and coupon code "CHEERFUL", that's $40 less than we could find elsewhere and the best price we've seen in nearly a year. Buy Now at JCPenney
- You can fill out the $20 rebate here.
- Opt for ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
- sharpening steel, utility knives, chefs knife, shears, block, 2 santoku knives, paring knife, 4 steak knives, and slicing knife
It's $205 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- encapsulated aluminum base
- 1-qt. open-pour saucier
- 2-qt. and 3-qt. saucepans with lids
- 4-qt. saute pan with lid
- 6-qt. stockpot with lid
- 8" and 10" skillet
- steamer insert
Most stores charge at least $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- fully automatic frozen yogurt, sorbet, and ice cream maker
- large ingredient spout
- Model: ICE-30BCP1
All the other major stores charge $160 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual-zone temperature control
- six cooking options
- removable, reversible and nonstick grill/griddle plates
- adjustable top cover with 6 presets
- Model: GR-150P1
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on frying pans, saucepans, skillets, woks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $20 via coupon code "DNEP22083". Buy Now at Costway
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
That's a low by $4, although most stores charge $27 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in-stock on November 5, but can still be purchased at this price today.
- measures 15" x 5" x 6.25"
- Model: 12WR
Save on over 3,000 small appliances from brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, Hamilton Beach, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $69.99 ($50 off).
- Select items include gift card with purchase.
Save on over 14,000 already discounted items, covering home, electronics, clothing, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Coupon code "CHEERFUL" bags an extra 10% off select furniture, bedding, electronics, watches, fitness, beauty items, and more.
- The same coupon bags an extra 20% off select Sports Fan Shop purchases.
- Even better, it nabs an extra 30% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry, and home purchases.
- Shipping adds $8.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- 5 beverage sizes: 4-12 oz
- removable 72-ounce water reservoir
- charcoal water filter
- hot water button
- auto On/Off and adjustable temperature control
- compatible with any brand of single cup pod including Keurig K-Cup pods
- Model: SS-10
Use coupon code "SAVE15" and save $16 (including the Kohl's Cash) over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash is redeemable November 20 through 25.
- 12 preprogrammed menu options
- bake up to a 2-lb. loaf
- 3 crust shades
- LCD display
- Model: CBK110P1
That's $20 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Of note, Beyond+ members receive an extra 20% off and free shipping. (It costs $29/year to join.)
- 8" chef knife
- 8" slicing knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5.5" serrated utility knife
- 3.5" pairing knife
- 2.75" bird's beak paring knife
- 8 4.5" steak knives
- kitchen shears
- sharpener
- storage block
It's the best price we could find by $5, although most stores charge at least $159. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Silver.
- 1.5- and 2.5-qt covered saucepans
- 3-qt covered saute pan
- 8-qt covered stockpot
- 8" and 10" skillets
- steamer insert
- Model: 77-11G
