Belk · 29 mins ago
Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Color Knife Set
$20 $60
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $20 for a similar set, and a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at Belk

  • Opt for in store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Your pickup order may be eligible for an additional 10% off).
  • 8" chef's knife with guard
  • 8" slicer with guard
  • 8" bread knife with guard
  • 7" santoku knife with guard
  • 6.5" utility knife with guard
  • 3.5" paring knife with guard
