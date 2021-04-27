New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart 12-Piece Animal Print Cutlery Set with Blade Guards
$20 $29
free shipping w/ $25

Applying coupon code "FRIEND" makes this $14 under what Amazon charges. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Features
  • 8" chef's knife with blade guard
  • 8" slicing knife with blade guard
  • 8" bread knife with blade guard
  • 7" Santoku knife with blade guard
  • 5" serrated utility knife with blade guard
  • 3.5" paring knife with blade guard
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Macy's Cuisinart
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register