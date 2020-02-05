Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart 10pc Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set with Guards
$15 $40
pickup

That's $25 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Pickup in-store to save $10.95 on shipping.
Features
  • Set includes 8" chef's knife; 8" slicing knife 7" santoku knife; 5" serrated utility knife; 3.5" paring knife
  • Blade guards for each knife
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/5/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
