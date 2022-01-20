You'd pay over $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
To get this for the best price we could find by $12, apply coupon code "NEWYEARHW15". Buy Now at Home Depot
- UL listed
- separate 6-setting temperature controls
- indicator lights
- non-slip feet
- Model: CB-60P1
That's $8 under our July mention, and a current low by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1-1/2-quart bowl
- 3-quart bowl
- 5-quart bowl
- dishwasher-, refrigerator-, and freezer-safe
- Model: CTG-00-SMB
That is $14 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- high carbon stainless steel blades
- stainless steel handles
- color coded to help reduce risk of cross-contamination
- 8" chef knife, 8" slicing knife, 8" bread knife, 7" Santoku knife, 5" utility knife, and 3.5" paring knife
- Model: C77-12PCS
Apply coupon code "NEWYEARHW15" to drop the price to $15 less than you'd pay at other stores. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 2.5-lb. food capacity
- nonstick interior & stainless steel exterior
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 60-minute timer
- airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
- Model: AFR-25
Save on a variety of kitchen items from All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub, and Nielson-Massey. You'll find cookware, cutlery, ornaments, extracts, utensils, and much more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Signature 8-Qt. Oval Dutch Oven for $299.96 ($140 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Sierra
- Available in Red or Green.
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $9.95.
- 1-liter
- stainless steel with soft touch matte finish
- LED indicator
- 360° swivel base
- boil water in 3- to 6-minutes
Save on cleaning supplies, storage, bedding, small appliances, and more. Plus, save more on select items with Subscribe & Save. Shop Now at Amazon
It's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- hard nylon edge
- soft silicone edge
- heat-resistant to 400°
- Model: K-8624-0
Shop huge savings on clothing, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more, with many items at all-time low pricing. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Reyes Mixed-Media Jacket for $26 ($49 off).
Shop discounts on mattresses, dining room sets, rugs, sofas, nightstands, patio furniture, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% with coupon code "HOME". Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the JGW Furniture Tulip Accent Chair for $152 after code ($97 off list).
Shop over 20 discounted styles. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Skechers Men's Delson 2.0 Larwin Slip-On Casual Sneakers for $25 ($35 off).
Brighten up your beauty routine and save on gift sets, cosmetics, skin care, and more. Shop brands including Cinique, Mac, and Michael Kors. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Clinique 4pc More Than Moisture Surge Gift Set for $25 (low by $5).
That's $3 under our October mention of a certified refurb model. (It's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- Available in Gun Metal (pictured), Silver, or Black.
- chop/grind touchpad controls
- bowl is dishwasher-safe
- auto-reverse blade
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy-gauge aluminized steel
- Whitford Xylan nonstick coating
- Model: AMB-17CS
That's $73 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. For further comparison, it's also a buck under our certified refurb mention from November making it the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- charcoal water filter
- removable 40-oz. reservoir
- compatible w/ any brand of single cup pod
- Model: SS-15P1
Apply code "NEWYEARHW15" to get the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Home Depot
- fully automatic frozen yogurt, sorbet, and ice cream maker
- large ingredient spout
- BPA-free
- Model: ICE-30R
Sign In or Register