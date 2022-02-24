That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- Choose you preferred style first before applying the coupon code.
- 8" chef knife
- 8" slicing knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5" serrated utility knife
- 3.5" paring knife
- all knives feature a blade guard
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- press-and-release lever
- magnetic lid holder
- Model: CCO-50N
It's $8 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20-oz. to-go blender
- includes two to-go cups with travel lids
- 300-watts
- on & pulse controls
- Model: CB300GF
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge; otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
- made of aluminum
- includes slotted turner
- pan measures 11.1" L x 5.79" W x 1.57" H
That is the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Red at this price.
- Pad your order to $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $4.99.
- oven and dishwasher safe
- cool touch handles
- metal utensil safe
Save on a selection of cutlery and cookware from Zwilling and Staub. Knives start at just $13. Shop Now at Zwilling J.A. Henckels
- Pictured is the Zwilling Now S 8" Bread Knife for $24.99 (a low by $28).
- Shipping adds $6.99 or is free with orders over $59.
Get half-off savings on air fryers, toasters, coffee makers, rice cookers, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Elite Gourmet Elite Platinum Cordless 1.7L Glass Kettle for $21.99 ($22 off).
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Sierra
- Available in Red or Green.
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $9.95.
- 1-liter
- stainless steel with soft touch matte finish
- LED indicator
- 360° swivel base
- boil water in 3- to 6-minutes
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save at least $6.99 on shipping; orders over $99 ship free.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized selection than I'd find in the store."
That's just $14.50 per lamp. Plus, use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to score free shipping - an additional $9 savings. Buy Now at MorningSave
- metal and acrylic construction
- weatherproof
- warm white integrated LED
That's just $4 each - you'd pay $20+ for a new one elsewhere - plus, bag free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" (a savings of $9.) Buy Now at MorningSave
- It's backed by a 90-day warranty.
- Available in Copper.
- built-in USB-C cable
- only compatible with USB-C devices
It's $48 under the best price we could find for the machine alone elsewhere. Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
- cuts and embosses cardstock, vellum, glitter, aluminum, foil, and more
- includes Momenta's Upper Case Alphabet Die, Nested Oval Border 6-Piece Die, Flower & Butterfly Die, and Intricate Floral Frame Die
It's $22 under what you would pay for this quantity at Amazon. Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to grab free shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
- status LEDs indicate charge level
- rechargeable for over 500 full cycles
- each measures 2.72" x 4.69" x 0.33"
Clip the $28 off coupon on the product page to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- countdown timer
- automatic shut-off
- control panel with LCD screen; 3 settings w/ multiple speeds
- Model: ICE-60W
That's $3 under our October mention of a certified refurb model. (It's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- Available in Gun Metal (pictured), Silver, or Black.
- chop/grind touchpad controls
- bowl is dishwasher-safe
- auto-reverse blade
It's $6 under Best Buy's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- high-carbon stainless steel blades
- stainless steel rivets to secure full-tang blade
- Model: C77WTR-15P
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- rechargeable
- includes foil cutter & aerator
- opens up to 50 bottles per charge
- Model: RWO-100
